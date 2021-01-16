Wolfforth Police searching for armed robbery suspect

WOLFFORTH, Texas — The Wolfforth Police Department was searching for a robbery suspect Saturday night whom was believed to be armed.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic male, approximately 5-foot-7, wearing a brown work jacket, brown work boots and blue pants.

The robbery was reported just before 9:00 p.m., according to Wolfforth PD.

He was last seen on foot walking Eastbound on the Highway 62 frontage road near the Goodwill. He is reported to be armed.

Anyone who sees a subject matching the description is instructed to call Wolfforth police at 806-775-1480.