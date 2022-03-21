WOLFFORTH, Texas – Elote’s Mexican restaurant is doing more than cooking up local favorites. They’re firing up the grill for a cause. Daniel and Jennifer Vasquez have partnered up with Prepare International to raise funds for Ukraine.

“We know the crisis that’s going on in Ukraine,” Jennifer Vasquez said. “So, we wanted to find something locally here that we can partner with and just donate it,”

Signs posted at the register let customers know right up front exactly how it works. Vasquez said that for every corn sold off the menu, they’re donating $1 to the cause.

Prepare International Executive Director Randy Boyd said that the organization is doing all that they can to provide relief efforts where they’re needed the most. Boyd said for him, the cause couldn’t be more personal.

“We’re deeply involved,” Boyd said. “Our son, Josiah Boyd, and his wife Brandi live there in southern Poland. And they’re leading up a giant relief effort together with their church, Katie M. It’s a Polish church there in southern Poland. They have three massive facilities, housing, hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of people.”

Boyd said that the relief fund is for a range of help and services including food and water, shelter and mental and physical healthcare.

“We’re providing a place to stay,” Boyd said. “Three meals a day, healthcare, education, and all other kinds of social programs that they need. We have psychologists on site, because there’s trauma, it’s really traumatic.”

Vasquez said the aim was to help out in any way they could.

“Just seeing it all over the news,” she said. “We’re just just wanting to help out in any kind of way that we can just to help support, and just the crisis that they’re going through and just [letting them know] you’re not alone. You got people all over the world looking out.”