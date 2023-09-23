WOLFFORTH, Texas– Three people were shot in Wolfforth on Saturday in the 9200 block of Barton Avenue, according to the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office.

A release from LCSO said officers arrived at the area around 12:20 a.m. and located Cynthia Green, Louis Green and Brice Green with gunshot wounds. Deputies were able to identify the suspect as Michael Green, 49.

The release said Michael retreated to a recreational vehicle on the property. Deputies set up a perimeter and contacted the LCSO SWAT office after hearing two gunshots at 1:00 a.m. An arrest warrant was obtained for Michael on three counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

Michael was found by SWAT with two self-inflicted gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead by EMS at 6:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

LCSO said Cynthia died from her injuries at University Medical Center, and Louis was treated and later released. Brice remained at the hospital, still receiving treatment for his injuries.