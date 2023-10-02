WOLFFORTH, Texas– The Wolfforth Police Department invited the public to Tuesday night’s 40th annual National Night Out at People’s Bank Stadium.

According to a social media post from WPD, the event will feature WPD, Wolfforth Fire and EMS, the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office, the Texas Department of Public Safety and volunteer fire departments from surrounding areas.

The social media post said the event would have free food, music, bounce houses and face painting.

The post encouraged the public to attend the National Night Out and “get to know our local first responders.”

National Night Out was scheduled from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and will be located in the 100 block of Donald Preston Drive near Frenship High School.