Wolfforth’s new Braum’s is largest in company history

This is a news release from Braum’s.

Wolfforth, Texas – Tuesday, June 9th, will be a momentous day for Braum’s and the residents of Wolfforth. The company is opening its largest store to date.

On the heels of debuting the first Braum’s store in Lubbock, the company is opening a second location just southwest of Lubbock’s city limits at 1111 Donald Preston Drive, Wolfforth, Texas 79382.

The new location is unique when compared to other Braum’s stores. The 16 and a half foot ceilings and the natural light in the dining area are very inviting. The Fresh Market is also the largest that can be found in any Braum’s store, with over 1600 square feet to showcase Braum’s products.

This location is just under 6,500 square feet total with seating inside for about 70 guests. It also features an outdoor covered patio with seating for nearly 40 people. If you don’t want to make a trip inside, you can go through the store’s double drive-thru for a fast and convenient visit.

“When we were first envisioning this location, we wanted something that stood out and allowed us to offer our new customers a beautiful store that provided an exceptional customer experience,” said Drew Braum, President and CEO of the company.

The dates for the ribbon cutting and Grand Opening Celebration Week will be set soon.

A third Braum’s location will open in Lubbock at 8217 University Avenue in July, followed by another four locations in the surrounding area this year.

The newest location in Wolfforth brings the total of Braum’s stores in operation to 284. All stores are located in a five-state area: Oklahoma, Texas, Kansas, Missouri, and Arkansas.

This is a news release from Braum’s.