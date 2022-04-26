LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety said Chelsey Kristine Cook, 33, of Lubbock lost her life Monday night in a crash southwest of Lubbock.

DPS said Cook drove her SUV southbound at 11:25 p.m. on County Road 1800 (Frankford Avenue) and “disregarded a stop sign” at a T-intersection with County Road 7600 (Woodrow Road).

“[The vehicle] traveled through a ditch and then struck a metal fence and a tree before coming to final rest,” DPS said. Cook was pronounced dead on the scene, DPS said.

DPS said the speed limit was 60 miles per hour and the conditions were both clear and dry. DPS said it was unknown if Cook used a seat belt. No other injuries were reported.