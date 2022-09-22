LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department provided new details on the pedestrian collision that took the life of a 73-year-old woman.

Police identified her as Mary Balderas. Police also said Kotton Bednarz, 28, was the driver of a pickup truck that struck Balderas. Police said no arrests have been made and the investigation was continuing as of Thursday morning.

The incident happened Wednesday afternoon at the intersection of Broadway and Texas Avenue.

Pedestrian crash at Broadway and Texas Avenue. 9/22/22 (Image: Nexstar/Staff)

The following is a press release from LPD:

Major Crash Unit Investigating Wednesday Afternoon Collision Involving Pedestrian

(LUBBOCK, TX) –The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is investigating a Wednesday afternoon collision in Downtown Lubbock that left a woman dead.

Lubbock Police were called to the intersection of Broadway Avenue and Texas Avenue at 3:12 p.m. on September 21, following reports of a collision involving a pedestrian.

Upon arrival, officers located 73-year-old Mary Balderas. She was transported to University Medical Center via ambulance with life-threatening injuries where she was later pronounced deceased.

Through the initial course of the investigation, it appears Balderas, who was crossing Texas Avenue, was struck by a pick-up truck, driven by 18-year-old Kotton Bednarz, as it was in the process of turning into the southbound lanes of Texas Ave., from the westbound lanes of Broadway Ave.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this investigation should contact Officer L.D. Edwards at (806) 775-2757.