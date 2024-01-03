LUBBOCK, Texas— The Lubbock Police Department has charged 20-year-old, Lexy Vasquez with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Tuesday, January 2.

A police report by LPD show witnesses heard Vasquez, Aracelie Ybarra and another unknown suspect arguing and causing issues outside the victim’s apartment.

Vasquez was caught on surveillance camera pulling out a gun and firing three shots into the victim’s apartment, the report said.

Police determined Vasquez and the two others went to the victim’s apartment to cause serious harm to the three victims.

Ybarra and the unknown suspect fled the scene and have not been located, while Vasquez has proceeded to post bond.