LUBBOCK, Texas — The woman who made national news when she was arrested and accused of stabbing her online date is from Lubbock.

A police report from Henderson, Nevada said Nika Nikoubin, 21, stabbed a man she met on the dating website Plenty of Fish “for revenge against U.S. troops for the killing of Qasem Soleimani in 2020,”

Texas driver license records listed her address as a few blocks southeast of South Loop 289 and University Avenue. Her Facebook page listed her as having previously worked at particular department at Texas Tech and having “went to Margaret Talkington School for Young Women Leaders.” Images on her Facebook page showed her in a Talkington cheerleading uniform.

EverythingLubbock.com tried to reach out to Texas Tech by phone, and we reached out to Lubbock ISD by email. We will provide an update with comments, if possible.

Nikoubin’s Facebook page more recently listed her as a student at UCLA.

Official records said she met the man she was accused of stabbing online and then the two agreed to meet in person at Sunset Station Hotel and Casino on March 5. They rented a room together.

While in the room, the pair began engaging in sexual activity and Nikoubin put a blindfold on the victim, police said. Nikoubin then turned off the lights, and several minutes later, the victim “felt a pain on the side of his neck.”

After the stabbing, the victim pushed Nikoubin off of him and ran out of the room to call 911, police said. Nikoubin also ran out of the room, telling a hotel employee that she had just stabbed a man, according to the arrest report.

When talking to police, Nikoubin told an investigator, “She wanted revenge.”

She said she listened to a song called “Grave Digger,” which “gave her the motivation … to carry out her revenge.”

Nikoubin was charged with attempted murder, battery with a deadly weapon and burglary, according to Clark County records. She was booked on March 10, jail records said.

A judge set Nikoubin’s bond at $60,000.

(KLAS contributed to this report)