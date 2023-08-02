LUBBOCK, Texas — Court documents obtained by EverythingLubbock.com on Wednesday revealed Tahdeejah Washington-Harris, 29, admitted to helping 40-year-old Christopher Carter with hotel rooms and money so he could avoid arrest for the murder of 18-year-old Lakaria Moore.

The Lubbock Police Department confirmed Carter was found with “what appeared to be” a self-inflicted gunshot wound at a motel in the 4100 block of 19th Street on Monday afternoon. Moore was last seen leaving a party early in the morning of May 21 with Carter, her boyfriend. Moore’s body was found in the trunk of Carter’s car on May 22.

After police started watching Carter’s motel room, court documents said Washington-Harris was seen leaving. After she got far enough from the motel, authorities initiated a traffic stop.

“Washington-Harris was asked if Christopher Carter was in the room and she confirmed he was,” court records stated.

Investigators ordered Carter to leave the room. According to court records, investigators talked to Carter “briefly” after he called Washington-Harris’s phone. Court documents said shortly after the phone call, “Christopher Carter suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound and was pronounced deceased by EMS personnel.”

Washington-Harris admitted to a detective she knew Carter was wanted for murder and had been helping him for the past two weeks, according to court records. Court documents stated Washington-Harris told the detective she helped Carter with “hotel rooms and money to prevent law enforcement from taking him into custody.”

According to a search warrant previously obtained by EverythingLubbock.com, authorities found ammunition, shell casings, bleach and Pine Sol, among other items in Carter’s home. Police also found a bloody blanket and towels in a dumpster behind Carter’s house, court documents stated.

Tahdeejah Washington-Harris (Booking image: Lubbock County Detention Center)

Old booking image of Christopher Carter (Photo provided by the Lubbock Police Department)

Carter’s home in the 2400 block of East 5th Street (Nexstar/Staff)

Carter’s home in the 2400 block of East 5th Street (Nexstar/Staff)

Washington-Harris was charged with Hindering the Apprehension or Prosecution of a Known Felon. As of Wednesday, she remained at the Lubbock County Detention Center. Court documents showed her bond was set at $50,000.