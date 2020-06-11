Woman, age 21, arrested for burglary after shooting incident in Central Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas– One woman was arrested for burglary, as well as other charges, after a police report said she kicked in her neighbor’s door while publicly intoxicated late Wednesday night.

Just after 10:00 p.m. Wednesday, Lubbock Police responded to the incident at a duplex in the 3200 block of 35th Street, according to a Lubbock Police report.

The victim of the burglary, Jimmy James, told police he heard two booms at his door- which is when the suspect, Madison Vanarsdale, 21, was kicking his door in, according to the report.

James said when he heard the first boom, he grabbed his gun. When he heard the second boom, Vanarsdale kicked his door in, according to police.

That is when James fired two shots through the door.

What James did not know is that he struck a friend of Vanarsdale’s who was attempting to check on her. The man, who was not identified by police Thursday, initially thought someone was attempting to beat Vanarsdale up, according to the report.

The man told police he was friends with Vanarsdale and he and another friend of theirs were at the Stars and Stripes drive-in earlier in the night, according to the report.

Vanarsdale then yelled that she was being raped, but her friend said he was just trying to get her away from James’ door, police said.

The friend who took her away from James’ apartment then told her “F**k you, I just got shot.” Police said he suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Then, that is when they drove to their house in the 3500 block of 25th Street.

Officers arrived on scene and saw Vanarsdale sitting outside on the front porch. She told police she thought she was at her apartment.

Police said Vanarsdale had bloodshot eyes, slurred speech and was acting hysterical, according to the report.

That was when she was placed under arrest. But it doesn’t end there.

Vanarsdale collapsed her body weight making officers carry her, the report states. She was then put into a patrol vehicle.

Then, Vanarsdale began kicking the window of the patrol vehicle, so police attempted to put leg restraints on Vanarsdale.

Officers were eventually able to restrain Vanarsdale and put her back in the vehicle.

Vanarsdale remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center on charges of burglary, resisting arrest and public intoxication, according to police.