Woman, age 22, killed when car hits cow in Gaines County, DPS says

SEMINOLE, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety on Friday morning released information about a deadly crash that happened Monday evening in Gaines County.

DPS said Brianna A. Surrento, 22, of Long Beach, Mississippi was driving a car along U.S. Highway 180 west of Seminole.

“[Her car] struck a cow in the eastbound lane of U.S. Highway 180,” DPS said.

The time of the crash was 8:52 p.m. according to the DPS crash summary. Conditions were dry and clear. The posted speed limit was 75 miles per hour. Surrento did wear a seat belt, DPS said.

