LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office said a woman was shot during a robbery Thursday morning.

LCSO said deputies were called to Grace Medical Center at 50th Street and University Avenue for the report of a gunshot victim, who was identified as Lin Ling, 24. LCSO said she was transferred to Covenant Medical Center in “stable condition.”

LCSO said the shooting happened in the 6300 block of East Highway 84 at about 8:00 a.m. A suspect description was provided by LCSO in a written statement.

The following is a statement from the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office:

At approximately 0820 hours on 04/28/2022, The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a gunshot victim identified as Lin Ling a 24 year old female at the Grace Medical Center located at 50th and University. The victim was transferred to the Covenant Medical Center for treatment. She is currently in stable condition.

The incident occurred at 6302 East Highway 84 at approximately 0800 hours. The suspects are described as a white male: wearing a grey polo style shirt, black jeans, short blonde hair, approximately 5’6” to 5’10 in height and weighing roughly 180 pounds and a Hispanic male wearing white shirt with the Champion Logo, black pants, wearing white socks with sandals, short black hair, approximately 5’6” to 5’10’ weighing roughly 180 pounds. Suspects left the scene on foot running to the South West from the incident location. The investigation into this incident continues.

If you have any information, please contact the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office at 806-775-1406 or 806-775-1414 in reference to incident number 2022-00012892.