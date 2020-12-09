Woman, age 25, arrested after deadly shooting at Somerset Square Apartments

LUBBOCK, Texas — Jail records confirmed additional information Wednesday morning concerning a deadly overnight shooting at the Somerset Square Apartments, 5301 11th Street.

Related Story: Woman describes moment when she accidentally shot and killed man in Central Lubbock

Online jail records said Kaitlin Bliss Erhart, 25, of Lubbock was arrested for manslaughter. Her home address is the same as the shooting. Police previously said a woman shot and killed her boyfriend after a domestic violence dispute.

LPD also previously said the woman said she did not mean to kill her boyfriend.

The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department.

Metro Unit Investigating Overnight Homicide

(LUBBOCK, TX) – The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is investigating a homicide that occurred shortly after 1 a.m. today at the Somerset Square Apartments, located at 5301 11th Street.

Lubbock Police Officers responded to a call for service of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers located 26-year-old Nathaniel Bloedel in an upstairs bedroom. The initial investigation revealed Bloedel received a fatal gunshot wound during a domestic dispute with 25-year-old Kaitlin Ehrhart.

Bloedel was pronounced deceased on scene. Ehrhart was arrested for manslaughter and is being held at the Lubbock County Detention Center with a $100,000 bond.

This case remains under investigation.

5300 block of 11th Street (Nexstar/Staff)

5300 block of 11th Street (Nexstar/Staff)

Lubbock Police Officers responded to a shots fired call at Somerset Square Apts, 5301 11th Street.



Officers located one person deceased.



More information to come. — Lubbock Police Dept. (@LubbockPolice) December 9, 2020

Related Story: One killed in overnight shooting in Central Lubbock apartments