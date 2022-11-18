LUBBOCK, Texas — On Friday, the Lubbock Police Department Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit said Kassandra Aguayo, 29, was arrested by Hale County Sheriff’s Deputies for the November 11 murder of Ramon Flores, 66.

METRO obtained an arrest warrant for Aguayo after officers found Flores dead in his home in the 5400 block of Interstate 27 around 3:45 p.m.

On Monday, LPD said the case was being investigated as a homicide and a $5,000 reward was offered through Crime Line.

By Tuesday, a police report was release that said Flores seemed to have “a gunshot wound to the abdomen,” but investigators were waiting to confirm the case as a shooting death until the medical examiner’s report was ready.

