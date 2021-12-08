Woman, age 40, killed along Highway 84 near Post according to DPS

GARZA COUNTY, Texas – The Texas Department of Public Safety said Melissa Ann Torres, 40, of Lubbock lost her life in a pedestrian/vehicle collision. The collision happened along U.S. Highway 84, six miles north of Post on Tuesday night.

DPS said, “A pedestrian was walking on the outside lane of travel on US 84. [A Dodge Grand Caravan] struck the pedestrian.”

“The pedestrian was pronounced deceased on scene as a result of the injuries sustained in the crash,” DPS also said.

The driver of the Caravan was identified as Adan Lopez Cabrera, 32, of Post. A DPS crash summary made no mention of injuries to Cabrera nor was there any mention of pending citations or charges. Conditions were dry and clear, DPS said.