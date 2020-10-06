Woman, age 45, killed in Gaines County crash Monday

DENVER CITY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety said a crash took the life of a 45-year-old woman Monday morning in Gaines County.

On Tuesday, DPS provided details and said Idalia Nunez of Loop was pronounced dead at Yoakum County Hospital in Denver City after the crash. Loop is east of Seagraves.

DPS said Liverio Luna, 52, of Seminole was driving an SUV west on State Highway 83. DPS said Peter F. Hamm, 31, of Seminole was driving a pickup truck north on State Highway 214.

DPS said the SUV failed to yield the right of way at the intersection of 83 and 214. Nunez was a passenger in the SUV, DPS said.

Conditions were clear and dry. DPS said the posted speed limit was 75 miles per hour. Nunez was not wearing a seat belt, according to DPS.