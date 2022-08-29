LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department said a 69-year-old woman succumbed to her injuries Sunday after an August 15 drive-by shooting.

Margie Johnson was taken to UMC after the shooting.

Police originally said Johnson’s injuries were “serious, but non-life-threatening.”

LPD said Johnson, along with 44-year-old Edward Johnson, were inside a house in the 2700 block of East Colgate Street when the drive-by shooting happened.

Anyone with information was asked to call Crime Line at 806-741-1000. Information leading to an arrest could be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Read the full release by LPD below:

The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is asking for the public’s help investigating a drive-by shooting in East Lubbock that took the life of an elderly woman.

Lubbock Police Officers were called to the 2700 block of East Colgate Street at 1:07 a.m., August 15th, for reports of shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers located 69-year-old Margie Johnson with serious injuries. She was transported to University Medical Center via ambulance, where she succumbed to those injuries on August 28th.

Through the initial course of the investigation, it appears Johnson, along with 44-year-old Edward Johnson, who was not injured, were inside the house when the drive-by shooting occurred. It appears Johnson was sitting in her recliner as the shots were fired.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Line at (806) 741-1000. Individuals with information leading to an arrest could be eligible for a reward up to $5,000.

The investigation is ongoing.