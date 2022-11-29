LUBBOCK, Texas — Priscilla Martinez, 43, was sentenced on Tuesday to 9 years in prison over a 2019 hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian and her dog.

Martinez received credit for time already served in jail, which amounts to less than three years.

The Lubbock Police Department previously said officers responded to the 2700 block of Avenue Q on the night of May 14 for reports of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle that left the area. Gloria Valdez, 52, was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to LPD.

Martinez was charged with Failure to Stop and Render Aid resulting in Death.

“Gloria was taken away from us too soon. My heart still hearts knowing we will never be able to see her,” said Ashley Mendoza on behalf of the family in a victim impact statement after the sentencing was announced. “All we have now are memories and photos.”