LUBBOCK, Texas — Brittany Ann Webb, 30, was arrested early Monday morning and charged by Lubbock Police with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. A police report said an officer was in the parking lot of a movie theater in the 5700 block of 28th Street.

The officer saw a passenger begin to get out of an SUV, but the driver began moving the vehicle. The officer saw the passenger getting dragged by the SUV, according to a police report.

“I then saw somebody, later identified as [the victim], to fall on the ground and lay there,” the officer wrote in the report.

The officer stopped the SUV. The police report said Webb and the victim both were uncooperative. The victim appeared to be bleeding but she refused to go with EMS, the report said.

As of Monday night, Webb posted bond and was able to get out of the Lubbock County Detention Center.