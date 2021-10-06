Woman arrested, accused of spitting on police officers and trying to bite them

LUBBOCK, Texas– One woman was arrested after a police report said she assaulted multiple Lubbock Police officers in Downtown Lubbock early Sunday morning.

Officers on foot patrol responded just before 3:00 a.m. to Kong’s, 1707 Texas Avenue, after there were reports of a fight in progress, according to the report.

Officers saw the arrestee, Mariah Kay Jenkins, walking out of Kong’s with a security guard walking behind her yelling. The guard told officers Jenkins bit him “in the left chest area,” the report said.

One of the officers tried asking Jenkins what happened, and she continuously said the officer would not believe “she was being harassed” by the security guard, the report said. She also tried kicking the security guard twice when he was walking back to Kong’s.

According to the report, Jenkins smelled like alcohol and was acting hysterical, so the officer attempted arresting her, but she resisted. The officer wrapped his arms around Jenkins’ waist and took her to the ground, and she “assaulted the officer in the mouth” and scratched his wrist, which started bleeding.

Other officers tried to assist in arresting Jenkins, but she assaulted one of them and spit on another, the report said.

Officers had to put a “spit mask” on Jenkins to stop her, but she would not calm down, the report said. Jenkins then said, “I can’t wait for karma to get y’all,” and “I can’t wait for y’all to die.”

Other officers arrived on the scene to help assist in arresting Jenkins, and one of them offered to sit with Jenkins in the patrol vehicle.

However, when the officer attempted to sit in the back of the patrol vehicle, Jenkins’ had removed her spit mask. When the officer tried putting it back on her, she tried biting him.

Jenkins was taken to the Lubbock County Detention Center and booked on multiple charges of assault on a peace officer, harassment of a public servant, resisting arrest, resisting transport and public intoxication, according to the report.