LUBBOCK, Texas – A Lubbock woman was arrested Saturday evening after assaulting a man with a machete, according to a Lubbock Police report.

The call to the Lubbock Police Department was for a domestic disturbance in the 8100 block of Toledo Avenue that occurred at approximately 10:50 p.m.

The victim told police he had gotten into a verbal argument with the arrestee over where she had been while she was out. According to the victim’s report, the arrestee made a comment about being with another man, so the victim told her that he was going to leave.

In retaliation to the victim’s comment about leaving, the arrestee then grabbed two machetes and hit the victim “in the leg with the broad side of one of them.”

The police report said the victim grabbed a bat to defend himself, and while blocking one of the machete strikes, his finger was cut with the blade.

While detaining the arrestee, officers found “a green leafy substance in a clear plastic baggie” that was later determined to be marijuana.

Officers noted in the police report that the arrestee had smeared lipstick on her face but appeared otherwise unharmed.

Three machetes were collected as evidence because the victim could not identify which two were used in the assault. Both the arrestee and victim refused emergency medical services.

The arrestee was taken and booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center for felony aggravated assault charges and a misdemeanor charge for the possession of marijuana.

As of Wednesday, the arrestee was no longer listed at LCDC.