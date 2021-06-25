Woman arrested after LPD SWAT called to home in South Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release) — The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department.

Lubbock Police Officers were called to the 9800 block of Topeka shortly after 1:30pm this afternoon in reference to a domestic disturbance. Responding officers were notified that an adult female was armed with a firearm and several children were inside the residence. Due to the information received by dispatch, responding officers believed there was an imminent threat to life inside the residence. At that point, Lubbock Police Negotiators and SWAT were called to the scene.

Negotiators were able to establish contact with individuals inside the residence and negotiate the safe release of the children who were inside the home. Just before 5pm, negotiators who had remained in contact with the adult female inside the residence were able to have her exit the residence where she was safely taken into custody.

45 year-old Sarah Durrett was arrested for Aggravated Assault and two counts of Endangering a Child. Durrett was transported and booked into the Lubbock County Jail.

No injuries were reported.