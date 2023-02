LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police released a statement and the name of the person arrested after a police chase ended with a crash early Saturday.

In an afternoon update, police said Alexa Hernandez, 28, was taken into custody. Information about the criminal charge was not listed yet in the jail roster as of the time of this report.

The initial statement from police said LPD’s Major Crash Investigation Unit would investigate.

“The investigation is underway following an officer-involved pursuit that began at 4:23 a.m. in the 2500 block of 40th Street.”

Major Crash Unit Investigating Collision following Pursuit

(LUBBOCK, TX) –The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is investigating a Saturday morning collision in east Lubbock following a pursuit.

A Patrol Officer attempted to stop a Hyundai Sonata in the 2500 block of 40th Street for a traffic violation at 4:23 a.m. The Sonata fled from the officer, who canceled the pursuit due to unsafe speeds.

The Sonata, being driven by 28-year-old Alexa Hernandez, fled east on 50th Street. Through the initial course of the investigation, it appears Hernandez lost control of the vehicle in the 600 block of 50th Street, which caused it to leave the roadway. The Sonata struck a street sign, fences and parked cars before colliding with a residence in the 500 block of 50th Street.

Hernandez was transported to University Medical Center by EMS with moderate injuries. No injuries inside the residence were reported.

The investigation is ongoing.