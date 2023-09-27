LUBBOCK, Texas — Ny’Kia Spence, a 21-year-old woman, was arrested Wednesday on two felony charges related to a house fire in East Lubbock in early September, according to a press release from Lubbock Fire Rescue.
The LFR Fire Marshal’s Office determined the cause of the fire to be arson.
On September 11, just after 10:30 a.m., LFR responded to the intersection of 5th Street and Walnut Avenue for a residential structure fire.
The East 5th and Walnut home was previously searched in connection to the murder of Lakaria Moore, 18. A search warrant was executed because it was the home of suspect Chris Carter, who was found dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound at a Lubbock motel in July.
No people were hurt, but one dog suffered severe burns to its body, LFR said.
Spence was charged with 1st degree felony arson and burglary of a habitation, according to the press release. LFR and the US Marshal’s Office arrested Spence without incident. She remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center on bonds totaling $175,000.