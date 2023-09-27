LUBBOCK, Texas — Ny’Kia Spence, a 21-year-old woman, was arrested Wednesday on two felony charges related to a house fire in East Lubbock in early September, according to a press release from Lubbock Fire Rescue.

The LFR Fire Marshal’s Office determined the cause of the fire to be arson.

On September 11, just after 10:30 a.m., LFR responded to the intersection of 5th Street and Walnut Avenue for a residential structure fire.

The East 5th and Walnut home was previously searched in connection to the murder of Lakaria Moore, 18. A search warrant was executed because it was the home of suspect Chris Carter, who was found dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound at a Lubbock motel in July.

Lubbock Police Department search Chris Carter’s home, May 22, 2023.

Lubbock Fire Rescue investigate fire at 5th Street and Walnut Avenue. September 11, 2023.

No people were hurt, but one dog suffered severe burns to its body, LFR said.

Spence was charged with 1st degree felony arson and burglary of a habitation, according to the press release. LFR and the US Marshal’s Office arrested Spence without incident. She remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center on bonds totaling $175,000.