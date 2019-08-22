Woman arrested for attempted capital murder, arson after fire in Littlefield

LITTLEFIELD, Texas — A woman was arrested and charged for attempted capital murder, arson and retaliation after investigators say she was seen running from a home moments before it became fully involved in a blaze in Littlefield on Thursday.

At approximately 6:50 a.m., Littlefield Fire and Rescue and the Littlefield Police Department responded to 818 W. Sixth Street in reference to a structure fire, according to Littlefield PD.

A 67-year-old man, who was not identified, was removed from the home by a neighbor, said police. Officials said the man suffered heavily from smoke inhalation.

Catrina Williams Robinson, 31, “was seen running from the home moments before flames were seen at the front of the house,” according to police. They also said witnesses who saw Robinson knew her on sight.

Robinson returned to the scene was then detained by Littlefield PD officers. She was then interviewed by a State Fire Marshal and was arrested.

She was taken to the Lamb County Jail and was booked on charges of attempted capital murder, arson and retaliation, according to police.

Police said Robinson was involved in a previous disturbance at the home earlier Thursday morning.

The incident remained under investigation Thursday.

CORRECTION: The headline was corrected from the original version.