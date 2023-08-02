LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department announced on Wednesday that Tahdeejah Washington-Harris, 29, was arrested in connection to the homicide investigation of Lakaria Moore, 18.

Washington-Harris was taken into custody in the 100 block of Slaton Road, according to police.

LPD said in a press release, “Through the course of the investigation, it was determined Washington-Harris provided and aided [Chris Carter] with the means to avoid his arrest, prompting the charges for hindering the apprehension or prosecution of a known felon.”

The Lubbock Police Department confirmed Carter was found with “what appeared to be” a self-inflicted gunshot wound at a motel in the 4100 block of 19th Street on Monday afternoon. Moore was last seen leaving a party early in the morning of May 21 with Carter, her boyfriend. Moore’s body was found on May 22 in the trunk of Carter’s car. According to a search warrant previously obtained by EverythingLubbock.com, authorities found ammunition, shell casings, bleach and Pine Sol, among other items in Carter’s home.

LPD came under criticism from Moore’s family on Tuesday. Moore’s mother, LaDesia Dial, claimed police received tips about Carter’s location while he was on the run. She also pointed to accomplices and demanded justice for her daughter. Moore’s family said they were left with “more unanswered questions than answered questions.”

Lubbock Police stated in a press release on Wednesday, “An array of various and wide-ranging tips were passed on to investigators regarding Carter’s location. However, many lacked detail regarding his exact location.”

LPD said it continues its investigation regarding the in-custody death of Carter and the homicide investigation for Moore.