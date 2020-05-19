Woman asking for donations after family loses everything in fire

LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas — Rachel Penland was inside her home on Tuesday afternoon when she noticed her couch had caught fire under her carport.

The fire was reported around 1 p.m. in the 9500 block of County Road 6900.

Penland said within minutes her entire home was engulfed in flames, and thankfully she was able to get both her kids outside and to safety.

“I’m beyond grateful that I’m alive,” Penland said. “We all could have been asleep. After I knew my kids were out, and I knew they were safe all I could say was ‘my dog, my dog, my dog.’ I don’t care about anything else in the house, save my dogs.”

Penland said she tried to get her dogs out, but the smoke was too thick. That’s when Penland said two teenage boys who had noticed the fire, pulled over, ran inside and saved two of her dogs.

A family friend has set up a link to a Go Fund Me for donations for the family.