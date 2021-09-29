Woman assaulted with handgun, metal pipe after accusing suspects of stealing car, LPD said

LUBBOCK, Texas– Three suspects remained at large after a Lubbock Police report said a woman was assaulted by two men in a vehicle and then robbed by a third suspect near Downtown Lubbock Saturday.

Just before 3:00 p.m., officers responded to the 1900 block of Avenue O for an assault, according to police.

The victim told police she was riding in the front passenger seat of a vehicle with one suspect driving and the other in the back seat. She told police she thought the vehicle was stolen, and she told both suspects they needed to return the vehicle to its owner.

The suspect in the driver seat then pulled into the 1900 block of Avenue O and accused the victim of “taking their money,” the report said.

The suspect punched the victim multiple times, then he drew a black handgun and struck her in the head with it, according to police.

Then, the second suspect exited from the back seat with a metal pipe and struck the victim in the head and arms.

A third suspect walked up and attempted to pull the victim out of the vehicle but did not succeed. So, the suspect stole the victim’s phone, purse and shoes, police said.

It was not immediately clear if the third suspect came from the location of the assault or elsewhere, according to police.

The victim was taken to University Medical Center with multiple injuries, including an open wound on the back of her head with swelling, police said. She also had swelling, bruising and marks on her right wrist and elbow.

There were no updates on any possible suspects Wednesday.