HOBBS, NM (Press Release) — The following is a press release from the Hobbs Police Department.

On Saturday, April 16, 2022 at 7:27 A.M. officers were dispatched to the intersection of East Marland Street and Fifth Street in reference to vicious dogs. Upon their arrival they observed ripped clothing, blood in the roadway, and other items but could not locate a victim. Officers learned through a witness that a 46-year-old female from Hobbs was attacked by five pit bulls. The witness gave the victim a ride to a friend’s house in the 500 block of E Marland. Officers located the victim and she was provided medical treatment by Hobbs Police and EMS. She was taken to Covenant Hospital for further treatment.

During the course of the investigation it was learned that the victim was walking on East Marland Street when she was attacked by five pit bull dogs. The owner of four of the pit bulls, 61-year-old Ricardo Garcia of Hobbs, resides in the 1200 block of E Marland. The fifth pit bull was determined to be a stray dog. Garcia claims his dogs dug out from under the fence and he was unaware of them getting loose.

As the victim was being attacked she defended herself with a knife. Upon Officers’ arrival, they observed one deceased pit bull on scene and another was humanely euthanized by animal control officers due to the injuries it had received. Garcia surrendered his rights to his dogs and they are quarantined at the Hobbs Animal Adoption Center. After the states mandated quarantine times the remaining dogs will be humanely euthanized.

Garcia was cited into Hobbs City Court for Animals Running at Large (4 Counts), Animal License (3 counts), and Animal Rabies Vaccinations (3 Counts). Garcia was previously summons into Hobbs City Court on 4/8/2022 for one of the pit bulls running at large.

The victim was treated and released and is recovering at her residence.

