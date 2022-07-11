LUBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, EverythingLubbock.com obtained the arrest warrant for murder against Maria Rodriguez, 20. She was located and arrested Sunday for the Friday death of Michael Rozboril, 35.

Also on Monday, EverythingLubbock.com, KAMC and KLBK talked to Rozboril’s coworkers and his wife. Employees at the store said that crime regularly occurs at the business, so they plan to move out as a result.

“I don’t want to go,” the store manager said. “I came here to grow. Not for delinquents.”

“He lived by his values. He did what he thought was right,” said Rozboril’s wife, who did not want to go on camera but did provide a brief statement. “Unfortunately, it cost him his life.”

According to a warrant, the incident began in the 2400 block of 34th Street, where Rodriguez exited her vehicle to steal items from a business and then return to her vehicle with them.

Surveillance footage from the business showed the incident.

In the footage, Rozboril was seen exiting the store, in an attempt to confront Rodriguez. When Rodriguez began to drive off, Rozboril jumped on the vehicle, to try to stop the theft.

According to the warrant, the video showed Rodriguez reversing and driving away from the store onto 34th Street in a “reckless manner” in an attempt to get Rozboril to fall from the vehicle.

According to witnessess, Rodriguez turned South on Avenue X and Rozboril fell off the Escalade at the intersection of 35th and Avenue X.

Rodriguez continued Southbound on Avenue X and was identified by numerous tattoos seen in the surveillance footage.

Rodriguez remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center Monday on a $500,000 bond.

Police explained that officers charged her with murder because she was fleeing a felony crime and caused the death of another.