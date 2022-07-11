LUBBOCK, Texas — A woman charged with Criminally Negligent Homicide in a 2021 fatal pedestrian crash was going too fast and failed to brake in time, a warrant said.

Marlena McCoy, 24, was arrested June 13 on an unrelated charge. While still in jail, she was served with a warrant July 5 for the fatal crash.

According to police at the time, around 9:40 p.m. on July 24, 2021, 53-year-old Travis Abbot was attempting to cross 34th Street outside of a crosswalk and was struck by a car going eastbound.

McCoy, according to the warrant, was driving too fast, failed to keep a proper lookout and did not apply her brakes in enough time to avoid crashing into Abbot.

According to a police report, McCoy told an officer she “blacked out” when Abbot collided with her car.

McCoy faces a maximum of two years for the state jail felony charge.

McCoy remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center as of Monday afternoon.

