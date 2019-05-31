Local News

Woman charged with tampering in May 25 murder

Posted: May 31, 2019 10:50 AM CDT

Updated: May 31, 2019 01:22 PM CDT

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department:

Melinda Rodriguez, 23, is now in the Lubbock County Detention Center charged with tampering with evidence in connection to the May 25th murder of 27-year-old Luis Martinez.

Rodriguez was believed to have information on the fatal shooting of Martinez and was located by Texas Anti-Gang (TAG) investigators on May 30th in the area of Boston Avenue and 3rd Street.

As a result of the continued investigation by the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit, Rodriguez was arrested several hours later on an arrest warrant for a 3rd degree felony of tampering with evidence.

This case remains under investigation by the Metro Special Crimes Unit.

This is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department. 

