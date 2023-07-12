Warning: Details of this story may be disturbing to some. Reader discretion is advised.

LUBBOCK, Texas — Jessie Garcia, 32, was arrested and accused of injuring and strangling a woman until she passed out, according to court documents obtained by EverythingLubbock.com on Wednesday.

Garcia was booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center on July 6, online jail records showed. Court documents said the incident happened in October of 2021.

Court records said police were called for a domestic disturbance at an apartment complex in Lubbock. When officers arrived, court documents said the victim was found “crying and bent over in pain near the front door.”

According to court records, the victim was covered with “fresh, wet blood that came from her mouth and nose.” Court documents said the victim had multiple injuries and her eye was swelling shut. The victim “appeared afraid for her life,” court records stated.

Garcia was charged with Assault of a Household Member by Impeding Breathing. As of Wednesday, he remained at LCDC on a $40,000 bond.