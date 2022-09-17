LUBBOCK, Texas — A statement from Lubbock Police said a woman died after she showed up with a gunshot wound at Covenant Medical Center. Police were first notified Saturday morning at 4:15.

The following is a statement from LPD, which so far, is the only information publicly released:

An investigation is underway by the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit, after a female victim arrived at Covenant Medical Center via private vehicle this with a gunshot wound. LPD was notified at 4:15 a.m. She was pronounced deceased shortly after. The investigation is still very early in its stages. This is all of the information we are able to release at this time.