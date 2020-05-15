Woman decides to buy home in Lubbock through Facetime

LUBBOCK, Texas – A woman recently purchased a home in Lubbock without ever setting foot inside the house.

Leslie Fylling decided she wanted to move to Lubbock after retiring from her job as a flight attendant for Southwest Airlines.

She said her friend and daughter went to look over the house. In addition, she viewed the home through a Facetime with her realtor and a virtual tour.

“You see everything up close and you can look at it over and over again,” she said. “If you actually come over and see a house, you may miss something.”

Linda Day, a real estate agent with Coldwell Banker, said the pandemic has been difficult on first time home buyers. Due to social distancing, she said she’s had to get creative in how she shows her homes.

“During COVID we’ve tried to stay distant so I’ve been showing a lot of homes with Facetime,” she said. “I’ve been in real estate over 35 years and we didn’t have this opportunity when we first started so this is very exciting.”

Day said those who are interested in purchasing a home should pick a good team of people to share concerns and ideas with.

“I would say hire a professional, get with somebody you trust and it’s very important you can interview several realtors that you connect to, that you relate to,” she said.