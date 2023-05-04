LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department announced on Thursday that it started investigating the 2022 death of Julie Arellano, 60, after the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s office ruled her death as a homicide.

LPD said officers were called for an assault at the 3200 block of Milwaukee Avenue at 8:08 p.m. on February 2, 2022. According to a press release from LPD, Arellano was assaulted by her son, Austin Arellano, 32.

Police said Ms. Arellano then died on December 16, 2022 due to her injuries from the assault which happened in February.

“Her death was investigated by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s office where it was ruled as a homicide, prompting Metro to begin its investigation,” LPD said.

See below for more details.

Special note: In the police statement, the son’s name was spelled Austin Arellano. In the jail roster it was spelled Auston. We will ask officials to clarify.

The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department:

(LUBBOCK, TX) – The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is investigating the 2022 death of 60 year-old Julie Arellano after a ruling of homicide by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s office.

Lubbock Police officers were initially called to the 3200 block of Milwaukee Avenue at 8:08 p.m. on February 2, 2022, in reference to reports of an assault. However, upon arrival, officers were informed Arellano was already transported to Covenant via EMS.

Through the initial course of the investigation, it appears Arellano was assaulted by her son, 32-year-old Austin Arellano. He was arrested on charges of assault. Due to the injuries she suffered in that assault, Ms. Arellano was later placed on hospice care and died on December 16, 2022. Her death was investigated by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s office where it was ruled as a homicide, prompting Metro to begin its investigation.

End of release