CLOVIS, New Mexico — The Clovis Police Department is searching for Chasidy Mathis, 37, who is suspected of shooting a woman in September who later passed away on Sunday at a medical facility in Albuquerque, CPD said.

Officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of Hinkle for a gunshot victim in the early hours of September 20. Officers located Melissa Silva, 36, with a gunshot wound to her chest, she was later flown to Covenant Medical Center in Lubbock, said the Eastern New Mexico News.

Silva told police she “heard someone yelling from outside,” court records said. “(S)he looked over towards the window where the (air conditioning) unit was and saw Chasidy standing outside yelling at her … Melissa stated Chasidy then pointed a gun at her and fired two shots,” from the window, according to court records.

Silva’s two teenage daughters were home at the time of the shooting. One daughter told police she went outside after the shooting and saw Mathis standing near the pitch and pointing a gun at her before running off, the Eastern New Mexico News said.

Through an initial investigation, detectives were able to identify Mathis as the suspect in the shooting and obtained a warrant for his arrest for Aggravated Battery on a Household Member, Child Abuse, Shooting at an Occupied Dwelling and Felon in Possession of a Firearm, CPD said.

Investigators are awaiting autopsy results to determine the next steps for the investigation. According to Eastern New Mexico News, the charges against Mathis will likely be upgraded from aggravated battery to murder after autopsy results are received and new warrants are issued.

Mathis has been booked into the Curry County jail multiple times and was convicted of a felony in 2018 for possession of a controlled substance, court records said.

CPD believe Mathis may have been in Texas since the shooting, but those reports have not been confirmed.

If you have any information on Chasidy’s whereabouts, you can call 911 or the Clovis Police Department at 575-769-1921. You can provide anonymous tips by using CPD’s tip411 program through the link here or by calling 575-763-7000.