Woman donates kidney to best friend

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lauren Casares and Sam Revilla have been friends for a couple of years and believe their paths were destined to overlap.

“Things don’t just happen like this. That just shows that there is a God, like he has a plan and we’re just following it,” Casares said.

The friends met at work. Sam was new to UMC’s hospital. Casares brought Revilla out of her shell. While Revilla brings balance and a strong foundation to their bond.

Both women are thankful to have one another and believe their meeting wasn’t by mere chance.

“It just fell into place. It felt just like a go thing for sure. We just feel like we were meant to meet. We were meant to be friends. We’re meant to be here,” Casares said.

Revilla has dealt with kidney issues for the last five years, but a few months ago, things took a turn for the worst.

“We had been monitoring it, and we knew eventually that it might lead to needing dialysis or a transplant,” Revilla said.

Casares took a chance and was tested. They were both shocked when the test results confirmed Casares was a perfect match.

Revilla was overwhelmed by her friend’s generosity and couldn’t believe she was offering her one of her kidneys.

“Blessed and grateful. One thing I’ve learned from Lauren is she’s very giving and I’m not used to getting and I’m just grateful for her,” Revilla said.

A friend and co-worker, Melissa Rodriguez, said their friendship inspires everyone who knows them.

“Lauren and Sam are just two of the best people I’ve ever known. They are genuinely good-hearted people,” Rodriguez said.

The surgery and time off work are going to be expensive. So, Rodriguez set up a go fund me, knowing that neither Sam nor Lauren would.

“I wanted to be able to help them try to get their story out there and see if we can raise some money,” Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez set up the account and named it ‘Lauren & Sam’s Kidney Journey.’ It will help cover their medical and personal expenses.