LUBBOCK, Texas — Javier Acosta, 32, was arrested and accused of kidnapping a woman at gunpoint, according to a police report obtained by EverythingLubbock.com on Thursday.

Officers were called to the Flying J at 2:09 a.m. on Saturday for a “domestic disturbance.”

According to the report, a woman who was previously in a relationship with Acosta was at the Flying J with a friend. Then Acosta came up and pointed a gun at her. The victim told police Acosta said, “You know what it is, b****, I need you to get out of the car and come home.”

The report stated the victim said, “No, please,” as she walked to a gray pickup. According to the report, Acosta grabbed the victim’s hair and told her to get in the vehicle. The victim told police she got in and Acosta pointed the gun at her private parts and threatened to hurt her, according to the police report.

When officers arrived, the victim left Acosta’s vehicle and ran to a police car. According to the report, officers found a stolen gun in Acosta’s vehicle along with a substance that tested positive for meth.

Acosta was taken to the Lubbock County Detention Center and charged with Aggravated Kidnapping with Bodily Injury, drug and gun charges and several unrelated warrants. As of Thursday, he remained at LCDC on bonds totaling $85,000.