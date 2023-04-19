LUBBOCK, Texas — Samantha Villanueva, 33, was arrested and charged with burglary, stalking, continuous violence against a family and resisting transportation, according to online jail records.

According to a police report, officers with the Lubbock Police Department responded to a domestic disturbance between the victim and Villanueva in the 2100 block of 48th Street.

The victim was locked out of his home, and Villanueva refused to give his key back, the report said.

The report also said that Villanueva was “under the influence of alcohol.”

According to LPD, Villanueva entered the victim’s “residence without consent through a window.”

Villanueva “intentionally locked the door to prevent the victim from entering the home,” said the report.

When the police arrived, an officer saw a red Camaro leave the home and turn in the 2300 block of 48th Street.

The police followed and stopped directly behind Villanueva’s vehicle.

According to the report, Villanueva then reversed her vehicle into the police car. The officer advised Villanueva to get out of her car, and at first she did not comply, said LPD.

She did get out eventually and was handcuffed by the police, said the report.

Villanueva was taken to Lubbock County Detention Center, according to LPD.

As of Wednesday morning Villanueva still remained in the LCDC with bonds totaling $170,000, according to online jail records.