LUBBOCK, Texas— A Lubbock Police report obtained by EverythingLubbock.com on Tuesday revealed a road rage incident led to a suspect pointing a gun at a victim after pulling up next to her vehicle on January 3.

According to the report, officers were sent out to 6405 34th Street in reference to a civil disturbance. When LPD arrived at the scene it was apparent that Maria Manzanares was “visibly shaken” due to the incident.

Manzanares told officers “an unknown suspect pointed a gun at her during a road rage incident,” said the report. The encounter caused Manzanares to fear bodily injury or death, said the report.

The report informed Manzanares had pulled out of a Starbucks located at 3229 50th Street to go westbound and entered the road in the left lane to go straight.

She noticed the suspect going in the same direction on 50th Street but was unsure if the suspect was in the “left thru lane or not,” said the report. Manzanares was also not sure if she drove in front of the suspect, the report added.

According to LPD, the suspect driving an SUV drove into the lane next to her, “pulled up even” to Manzanares’ vehicle and rolled down his window. She advised officers the suspect pointed a gun at her and she was “shocked and feared for her life.”

As Manzanares slowed down at a red light at the intersection of 50th Street and Indiana Avenue, the report stated the suspect had also come to a red light but reversed in his lane and proceeded to drive into the left turn lane to go south on Indiana Avenue.

The report added the suspect fled southbound in the 5000 block of Indiana Avenue.

Manzanares stated in the report she recorded the license plate of the suspect’s SUV, however police said the combinations given did not come back to “matching the listed suspect vehicle description” provided.

The report added Manzanares provided police with a description of the suspect, but was not located at the time the incident occurred.

As of Wednesday morning, LPD said no arrests have been made.