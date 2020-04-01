Woman fell off her moving vehicle trying to stop someone from stealing it

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police were called when a woman tried but failed to stop someone from stealing her SUV early Tuesday morning.

At about 2:30 a.m. the woman went to a convenience store in the 200 block of 50th Street.

“She arrived at the Stripes and left her car running while she went inside to purchase items,” a police report said.

While inside the store, she saw through the store window someone getting into her vehicle.

“[The victim] ran outside and attempted to prevent [the suspect] from stealing her vehicle,” the police report said. “[The victim] jumped on the running board but fell off as [the suspect] pulled out of the parking lot. [The victim] advised she was uninjured when she fell off of the vehicle.”

She watched as her SUV sped away on 50th Street.

As of Wednesday, police had not found the stolen vehicle and there were no arrests.

The only description in the public copy of the police report was a 2002 white GMC Denali.