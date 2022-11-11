LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police were investigating after it was reported that two unknown suspects beat someone’s dog to death, according to a police report.

According to the police report, City of Lubbock Animal Control Services was investigating after the dog that was killed bit someone on November 3. The injuries were severe and required a visit to the hospital.

The dog’s owner told an Animal Control officer that after the dog bite occurred, she was contacted to come over to her friend’s house in the 1700 block of Norwich Avenue. She said she was met by two suspects, according to the police report.

“The suspects forced [the dog’s owner] to sit in a chair while they used unknown objects and beat [her] dog to death,” the police report said.

She said the dog was buried in the backyard of the house, according to the police report.

A Lubbock Police officer that responded said there were several items with blood on them in a nearby dumpster and there was freshly disturbed dirt in the backyard, the police report said.

The incident was still under investigation as of Friday, according to LPD.