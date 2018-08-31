Woman from Big Spring killed in Thursday morning crash

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WESTBROOK, Texas - Details were released Friday afternoon concerning a deadly crash late Thursday morning in Westbrook. The Texas Department of Public Safety said Vergie Young Renfro, 77, of Big Spring lost her life in the crash.

DPS said Renfro was a passenger in a pickup truck driven by Dorthy May Watkins, 75, of Colorado City.

DPS said the pickup truck was going west on Interstate 20 when it went off the roadway at a curve. The pickup rolled over “multiple times” according to DPS. Renfro was pronounced dead at the scene. Watkins was taken to University Medical Center with incapacitating injuries, according to DPS.

Both women were using seat belts, DPS said.