Woman gets new hearing aid on World Hearing Day

LUBBOCK, Texas — One local woman was gifted new hearing aids on Thursday from Livingston Hearing Aids off 50th street.

According to the World Health Organization, 5 percent of the population, or 430 million people, require rehabilitation to help them with hearing loss.

Crista Everette said she had hearing problems as a young child, and it wasn’t until 2013 that she had been able to get her first pair of hearing aids.

She said some people would normally wish to win a car, but for her, new hearing aids were enough.

“I have tried being a single mom. I can’t afford a lot, so I have tried every avenue that I could be able to afford,” said Everette. “To be able to receive these today is amazing.”

Everette said the past year had been difficult because she lost her job and was taking care of her father, who has Alzheimer’s. She also said the pandemic brought forth communication challenges.

“Just not being able to read people’s lips because I relied on that, said Everette. “It’s very difficult to be able to rely on [reading lips] and see people’s facial expressions.”

Everette said above all, she was grateful, and she couldn’t wait to be able to hear people she cherishes the most.

“To be able to hear my grandbabies is absolutely the best thing for me,” said Everette.