LUBBOCK, Texas – On Tuesday, Lubbock Police arrested Donovan Perkins, 55, for burglary and accused him of trying to break into his ex-girlfriend’s residence on the 1000 Block of North Indiana Avenue.

When LPD arrived, Perkins did not cooperate with the officer’s commands and was in a “manic state,” according to a police report.

According to the report, the victim said Perkins threatened her, and she thought he had been under the influence of methamphetamine.

The victim told police Perkins caused problems before, so she bought a gun. After Perkins broke the window with a hand drill, the police report said, the girlfriend pointed her gun at him as she was in fear of losing her life.

After this, Perkins retreated from the window and laid down on the sidewalk in front of the victim’s house.

The neighbors called LPD, according to the police report. Officers discovered the victim still holding Perkins at gunpoint while he was lying on the sidewalk. They ordered her to put down the gun.

Perkins was arrested and taken to Lubbock County Detention Center.