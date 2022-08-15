LUBBOCK, Texas— A Lubbock woman was arrested after running over somebody’s foot during an altercation on Saturday, according to a report from the Lubbock Police Department.

According to the police report, Kiyanna Hightower,24, called authorities and told them someone “busted her windows with a bottle.” Moments later dispatchers received a call from the victim saying Hightower hit her with a car.

Officers were told Hightower was angry because her lane was taken over by the victim and began to speed after her. Hightower initially hit the victim’s car causing one of the tires to deflate.

The victim pulled into a parking lot of the Title Max in the 1300 block of 50th street to change the tire. Hightower drove into the parking lot and the victim and Hightower started a verbal altercation.

During the altercation, the victim hit Hightower’s windshield with a car jack and Hightower retaliated by hitting the victim with her car, according to the police report.

The victim sustained injuries to her leg and foot. Hightower was charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and other charges connected to the incident.

Hightower posted bail on Sunday, August,14.