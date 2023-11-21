LAMESA, Texas — The Lamesa Police Department said Ricky Lee Delgado, 36, was arrested after a SWAT standoff after he was accused of shooting a woman in the 1200 block of North Avenue K.

Lamesa PD said officers were called around 3:51 p.m. on Monday. Police stated officers discovered a 37-year-old woman was taken to Medical Arts Hospital by private vehicle. The woman was later taken by AeroCare to University Medical Center, where police said she remained in critical condition.

According to Lamesa Police, the shooter, identified as Delgado, was barricaded inside a home. After SWAT and patrol officers established a perimeter and tried speaking with Delgado, he “surrendered peacefully” after a short time. Authorities said Delgado was charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and taken to the Dawson County Detention Center.

Lamesa PD thanked the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office for their help during the incident.