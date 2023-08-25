LUBBOCK, Texas — Melody Casias, 41, was taken to jail Wednesday and accused of assaulting someone with a deadly weapon at a fast food restaurant in the 1700 block of 19th Street, according to a police report.

The Lubbock Police Department was called to the restaurant due to a disturbance at the location. The victim told police Casias struck her in the chin with a baseball bat while in the parking lot of the restaurant, according to the police report.

The police report said the victim did not know Casias, and was not sure why she was hit.

A witness said she saw Casias push and strike the victim in the face. The witness also said that Casias continued to swing the bat multiple times at the victim after the push, but did not strike her, the police report said.

LPD was able to locate Casias near a Lubbock school, where she was arrested.

Casias was charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

As of Friday, Casias remained at the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $5,000 bond.